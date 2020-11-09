Azam should be Test captain because he is Pakistan’s future, Akram says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram firmly believes that limited overs skipper Babar Azam should be named Test captain.

There has been a lot of speculation that Azam will replace Azhar Ali as Test captain ahead of the tour of New Zealand.

However, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and opener Shan Masood are also reportedly in the running.

But, Akram feels that Azam would be the best choice as he sees the 26-year-old as Pakistan’s future.

“You ask me as a former player, yes, I back Babar to become Test captain because he is our future and he can continue for a long time,” Akram said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If the PCB appoints him they should for a proper time so that at least there is no confusion as to who is in charge in the dressing room.”

Akram added that he isn’t worried about whether the Test captaincy will affect Azam’s batting as players like Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are considered to be among the best batsmen in the world, even though they also lead India and New Zealand respectively.

“He is our best player and people who say that making him Test captain will affect his batting, don’t buy that because he is a batsman and it is his job to score runs. Aren’t Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson also captains and top batsmen?” Akram said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Get him opening the batting, Kamran Akmal tells Misbah-ul-Haq what to do with 28-year-old

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5321 ( 14.94 % ) Babar Azam 24847 ( 69.77 % ) Steve Smith 1025 ( 2.88 % ) Ben Stokes 2110 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 940 ( 2.64 % ) Rashid Khan 240 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 553 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 148 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 113 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 273 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5321 ( 14.94 % ) Babar Azam 24847 ( 69.77 % ) Steve Smith 1025 ( 2.88 % ) Ben Stokes 2110 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 940 ( 2.64 % ) Rashid Khan 240 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 553 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 148 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 113 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 273 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...