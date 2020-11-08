Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has hailed limited overs captain Babar Azam for always being calm and composed when at the crease.

Azam was named Man of the Match for his knock of 82, which came off 55 balls and included nine boundaries and a six, in the first T20 International against Zimbabwe.

Thanks to his effort with the bat, Pakistan won the match by six wickets.

The 26-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as he also dominated in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, where he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125.

Brilliant innings by @babarazam258 Calm and composed as ever 👏🏻#PakvsZim — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) November 7, 2020

“Brilliant innings by Babar Azam. Calm and composed as ever,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Pakistan will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second T20 International on Sunday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5225 ( 15.02 % ) Babar Azam 24260 ( 69.73 % ) Steve Smith 1008 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2048 ( 5.89 % ) Kane Williamson 907 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 235 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 542 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 144 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 111 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 267 ( 0.77 % ) Back

