Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has hailed limited overs captain Babar Azam for always being calm and composed when at the crease.
Azam was named Man of the Match for his knock of 82, which came off 55 balls and included nine boundaries and a six, in the first T20 International against Zimbabwe.
Thanks to his effort with the bat, Pakistan won the match by six wickets.
The 26-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as he also dominated in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, where he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125.
Brilliant innings by @babarazam258 Calm and composed as ever 👏🏻#PakvsZim
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) November 7, 2020
“Brilliant innings by Babar Azam. Calm and composed as ever,” Nazir said on Twitter.
Pakistan will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second T20 International on Sunday.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Get him opening the batting, Kamran Akmal tells Misbah-ul-Haq what to do with 28-year-old