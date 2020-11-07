Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Kamran Akmal has urged Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq to let wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan open the batting in limited overs cricket.

Akmal feels that promoting Rizwan to the top of the order would be a good move as it will help balance the national team.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman further pointed out that Rizwan opened the batting for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the recent National T20 Cup, where the 28-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 389 runs, which included four fifties, at an average of 38.90 and a strike-rate of 127.96.

Under Rizwan’s captaincy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went on to win the tournament.

“Team combination would remain unbalanced unless Rizwan opens the batting in limited overs cricket. Rizwan also batted well in the National T20 Cup as an opener. Head coach Misbah must think about his position,” Akmal said on ARY News’ show Sports Room.

“Team management has to evaluate if they want to form a better limited overs team, [then the] wicketkeeper-batman must open whether it’s Rizwan or any other keeper. The team balance will automatically become great but for this, one must have a match-winning attitude rather than just playing for survival.”

