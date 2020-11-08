Image courtesy of: PakPassion

Spinner Abrar Ahmed has said that he has aspirations to play for Pakistan, but is currently focusing on domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Abrar has been dominating in the Quaid-e-Azam 2nd XI Trophy, where he is playing for Sindh 2nd XI.

The 22-year-old is currently the top wicket-taker with 39 victims in five matches at an average of 11.87.

However, the youngster is also hoping to be picked by one of the franchises for next year’s PSL.

“Like any aspiring cricketer, I would like to represent Pakistan in any format where I can serve my country but at the moment, I am working hard to ensure that I do well in domestic cricket so as to come to the attention of the selectors,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I am also hoping to get another chance to play in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League where I can further showcase my skills.”

