Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has recalled how he was once challenged to take 50 wickets in a tournament, but ended up claiming 54 in the end.
Abrar was challenged by his coach Bharat Kumar to pick up 50 wickets in the Regional Inter-District Under-19 Two Day Tournament in 2016/17.
Not only did he surpass that total, but the 22-year-old took seven five-wicket hauls en route to accomplishing the feat.
“In the next season, Bharat Kumar who was our coach for Karachi Zone 3 told me that he was really impressed by my bowling but as a challenge asked me to see if I could get 50 wickets in the Regional Inter-District Under-19 Two Day Tournament (2016/17),” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
“I took that challenge on in this red-ball tournament and went past the 50 wickets mark and actually ended up with 54 wickets in 6 games, which included 7 five-wicket hauls at an average of just 12.”
Abrar is currently dominating in the Quaid-e-Azam 2nd XI Trophy, where he is playing for Sindh 2nd XI.
He is the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 39 victims in five matches at an average of 11.87.
