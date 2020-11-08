Image courtesy of: PakPassion

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has recalled how he was once challenged to take 50 wickets in a tournament, but ended up claiming 54 in the end.

Abrar was challenged by his coach Bharat Kumar to pick up 50 wickets in the Regional Inter-District Under-19 Two Day Tournament in 2016/17.

Not only did he surpass that total, but the 22-year-old took seven five-wicket hauls en route to accomplishing the feat.

“In the next season, Bharat Kumar who was our coach for Karachi Zone 3 told me that he was really impressed by my bowling but as a challenge asked me to see if I could get 50 wickets in the Regional Inter-District Under-19 Two Day Tournament (2016/17),” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I took that challenge on in this red-ball tournament and went past the 50 wickets mark and actually ended up with 54 wickets in 6 games, which included 7 five-wicket hauls at an average of just 12.”

Abrar is currently dominating in the Quaid-e-Azam 2nd XI Trophy, where he is playing for Sindh 2nd XI.

He is the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 39 victims in five matches at an average of 11.87.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5225 ( 15.02 % ) Babar Azam 24261 ( 69.73 % ) Steve Smith 1008 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2048 ( 5.89 % ) Kane Williamson 907 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 235 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 542 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 144 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 111 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 267 ( 0.77 % ) Back

