I’ve been watching him since childhood, Pakistan spinner on Shahid Afridi

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has revealed that Shahid Afridi is his idol as he has been watching the legendary all-rounder since he was a kid.

The 22-year-old also admitted that despite being a spinner, he really liked iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s aggressive attitude when bowling.

“I have been watching Shahid Afridi play cricket since childhood and there is so much respect in my heart for someone who has done so much for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He has always been my role model but it’s Shoaib Akhtar’s ‘bouncer-bowling’ attitude which really inspires me every time I play.

“When it comes to looking at techniques of bowlers, I regularly watch videos of Sunil Narine, Ajantha Mendis and Mujeeb Ur Rahman as there is plenty to learn from the way they bowl, especially since they have a bowling style similar to myself.”

Abrar is currently dominating in the Quaid-e-Azam 2nd XI Trophy, where he is playing for Sindh 2nd XI.

He is the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 39 victims in five matches at an average of 11.87.

