Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that he is enjoying himself a lot when batting.

His comments come after he was named Man of the Match for his knock of 82, which came off 55 balls and included nine boundaries and a six, in the first T20 International against Zimbabwe.

Thanks to his efforts with the bat, Pakistan won the match by six wickets.

Azam has been in red-hot form as of late as he also dominated in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, where he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125.

“I really enjoyed my batting as the plan was executed quite well. The plan actually was to build a partnership and luckily I and Hafeez made it right,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second T20 International on Sunday.

