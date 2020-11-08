Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has said that he has a lot of cricket left in him and wants to reclaim his spot in the national team.

Junaid last played for Pakistan in May 2019 and recently featured in the National T20 Cup, where he took 10 wickets in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the tournament, at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 8.80.

The 30-year-old is now representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has claimed three wickets in two games at an average of 49.

“As far as I am concerned I can still a make comeback to Pakistan squad because I have lot of cricket left in me,” Junaid was quoted as saying by Dawn. “I don’t have any plan to take rest from any format. I played the National T20 Cup and now I am playing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and working hard to regain my place in the Pakistan team.”

