Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has lavished praise on limited overs captain Babar Azam following his outstanding performance in the first T20 International against Zimbabwe.

Azam was named Man of the Match for his knock of 82, which came off 55 balls and included nine boundaries and a six.

The 26-year-old continued his fine run of form on Saturday after dominating in the three-match ODI series, where he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125.

“Babar Azam shows his brilliance again,” Latif said on Twitter.

Pakistan will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second T20 International on Sunday.

