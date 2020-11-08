Image courtesy of: PakPassion

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has said that he has no problem bowling leg-spin, the googly and the flipper.

Abrar has been dominating in the Quaid-e-Azam 2nd XI Trophy, where he is playing for Sindh 2nd XI.

The 22-year-old is currently the top wicket-taker with 39 victims in five matches at an average of 11.87.

“I am unique in the sense that as a finger-spinner, I am also able to bowl leg-spin and have a pretty good googly and can also bowl a flipper,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “All of this I learnt not in any academy but by watching other players on television and all of these deliveries are getting me wickets in all formats.

“So, I learnt how to angle the ball to get the best results, how to hold the ball to bowl a flipper or how to skid the ball on any surface. Having said that, my main strength is leg-spin but I make no use of my wrists to bowl which I guess makes me difficult to handle or read.”

