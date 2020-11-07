Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called batsman Ali Waqas a talented player following his impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Faisal’s comments come after Waqas struck a superb half-century in Balochistan’s ongoing match against Central Punjab.

His knock of 75 came off 188 deliveries and included nine boundaries.

“Good knock Ali Waqas, missed a 100 but good start in our 1st XI team. Long season to go… keep up the hard work!” Faisal said on Twitter.

