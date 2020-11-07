Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called batsman Ali Waqas a talented player following his impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Faisal’s comments come after Waqas struck a superb half-century in Balochistan’s ongoing match against Central Punjab.
His knock of 75 came off 188 deliveries and included nine boundaries.
Good knock @AliWaqas235 , missed a 💯🙄 but good start ✅ in our @1st_xi team👍🏻, long season to go.. keep up the hard work! https://t.co/R8OzYqTJAD
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 6, 2020
“Good knock Ali Waqas, missed a 100 but good start in our 1st XI team. Long season to go… keep up the hard work!” Faisal said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a reckless player, Inzamam-ul-Haq tells Pakistan batsman to use his brain