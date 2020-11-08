Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has said that he could make more money playing county cricket in England, but hasn’t opted to go down that route as he is still passionate about representing Pakistan.

Junaid last played for Pakistan in May 2019, but it willing to do everything in his power to regain his spot in the national team.

“I have a UK nationality too and I have the option of playing county cricket and earn more than what I am earning now from Pakistan’s domestic cricket,” Junaid was quoted as saying by Dawn. “But I want to represent and serve Pakistan again as this country give me everything and whatever I have achieved is because of Pakistan.”

The 30-year-old recently featured in the National T20 Cup, where he took 10 wickets in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the tournament, at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 8.80.

He is now representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has claimed three wickets in two games at an average of 49.

