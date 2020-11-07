Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has dismissed all the suggestions that the national team’s confidence has been hurt following their loss to Zimbabwe.
Pakistan lost the third ODI against Zimbabwe via a Super Over, but Azam noted that the men in green’s “confidence is very high and we are very positive”.
His comments come ahead of the three-match T20 series, which begins in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
“It’s not like that our confidence is down because we lost one game,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Our team’s confidence is very high and we are very positive and you will see good cricket in T20I cricket.”
