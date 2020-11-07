Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that Pakistan need to improve their fielding and the way in which they finish games.
Azam’s comments come after Pakistan lost the third ODI against Zimbabwe via a Super Over.
With that gutting loss, the 26-year-old pinpointed that work is needed in those two areas ahead of the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe and tour of New Zealand.
“We need to work on our fielding and [we] also didn’t finish well,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
The first T20 International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be held in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
