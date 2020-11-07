Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has confirmed that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will 100 percent be back for the T20 series against Zimbabwe.
Hafeez was in red-hot form during Pakistan’s last T20 assignment, which came against England earlier this year.
During that series, the 40-year-old finished as the highest run-scorer as he accumulated 155 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.
“We will bring back Mohammad Hafeez in the T20Is. We asked Shoaib Malik to rest and in his place we brought in some new players to check them out,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
The first T20 International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be held in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
