Improve and do it quick, Inzamam tells Pakistan player with huge hype

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has told batsman Haider Ali to improve and do it quickly.

Inzamam pointed out that Haider bats at number three in T20 Internationals and four in ODIs, which are important positions.

While the ex-chief selector understands that the 20-year-old is new to international cricket, he hopes to see some improvement from Haider, who has a lot of hype around him.

“I know he is new to international cricket at the moment but he needs to quickly improve this part of his game as he plays at a very key position in the batting order. He has played at number three in T20 cricket and four in ODIs which are crucial batting spots for a team,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

