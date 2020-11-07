Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has said that he is not sure if uncapped batsman Abdullah Shafique will be needed during the T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Shafique was included in the Pakistan team following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Representing Central Punjab, the 20-year-old accumulated 358 runs in 10 games, which included a century on debut and two half-centuries, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

While he didn’t feature in the ODI series, many people feel that Shafique deserves a chance to prove his worth in the three-match T20 series.

However, Azam noted that Shafique will only be included in the playing XI if he is needed.

“We can also try Abdullah Shafique if needed,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The first T20 International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be held in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

