He is a reckless player, Inzamam tells Pakistan batsman to use his brain

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has told young rising star Haider Ali not to be so reckless when batting.

Inzamam noted that Haider cannot be looking to smash every ball and must learn to control his aggression.

While the ex-chief selector doesn’t want the 20-year-old to lose his attacking mindset and approach, he also pointed out that Haider has to use his brain.

“Haider Ali has done well in T20 cricket but he still needs to improve a lot in both [the] batting and fielding departments. He needs to understand that, in international cricket, you can’t play aggressive shots on every ball and should be more sensible in his approach,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“In the ODI [third one against Zimbabwe] he had already smashed three fours but he still tried to score another boundary and gave away his wicket in the process. I don’t want him to change his natural game but he needs to be more solid in his technique.”

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 3624 ( 86.08 % ) No! 586 ( 13.92 % )

