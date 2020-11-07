Sarfaraz Ahmed set to be picked for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain and second-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed is set to be picked for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

Sarfaraz has started to regain his form as he scored an unbeaten 131 in Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which ended as a draw.

It is also likely, according to Cricket Pakistan, that Babar Azam will replace Azhar Ali as Test captain, but Azhar is still expected to feature in the side as a specialist batsman.

In addition to Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and opener Shan Masood are reportedly in the running to succeed Azhar as captain.

Pakistan will play two Tests and three T20 Internationals in New Zealand, with the tour beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 1451 ( 78.99 % ) No! 386 ( 21.01 % ) Back

