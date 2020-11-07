Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

England batsman Alex Hales is fired up ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs and is determined to lead the Karachi Kings to the title.

Hales was in red-hot form during the group stage of the tournament as he scored 239 runs in seven matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 59.75 and a strike-rate of 156.20.

With the playoffs beginning next week, he is eager to help the Kings lift the PSL trophy for the first time.

“We’re back with more passion and much more determination. Karachi Kings are ready,” he said in a video message as quoted by Ary Sports.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

