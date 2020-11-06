Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain firmly believes that Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam can become one of the greats of the game.

In fact, Hussain feels that the 26-year-old is already among the best of the best in white-ball cricket as he has been dominating in ODIs and T20 Internationals.

The one area Hussain feels Azam needs to improve on is his consistency in Test cricket.

If he does this, he will be right at the top with the likes of India captain Virat Kohli, the renowned commentator added.

“Babar has what it takes to become one of the greats. In white-ball cricket he’s up there with the best of them. He’s up near the top of the rankings in T20Is, and in fifty over cricket he is exceptional too,” Hussain told PakPassion.

“He did OK in the Test series against England bearing in mind England is not an easy place to come and play Test cricket. He just needs that consistency in Test cricket to be up there with the likes of Virat Kohli. Babar’s done that for 6 to 9 months so far, he just needs to be consistent for a longer period of time.”

