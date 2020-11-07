Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has backed batsman Imran Butt to score a hundred soon.

Faisal’s comments come after Imran, who is captaining Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, made a half-century in the team’s ongoing match against Central Punjab.

Imran’s knock of 53 came off 121 balls and included seven boundaries.

The 24-year-old also did well in Balochistan’s last Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab as he made scores of 92 and 32.

“Good knock again by Imran Butt but this time as a captain. Missed a 3 figure again but not to worry it’s coming soon, keep up the hard work!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 150 ( 7.77 % ) Central Punjab 394 ( 20.4 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 456 ( 23.61 % ) Northern 119 ( 6.16 % ) Sindh 589 ( 30.5 % ) Southern Punjab 223 ( 11.55 % ) Back

