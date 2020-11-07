Mark my words he will score a hundred soon, Faisal backs hard-working Pakistan player to be successful

Faisal Iqbal is backing hard-working batsman Imran Butt to score a hundred soon

Faisal Iqbal: “Good knock again by Imran Butt but this time as a captain. Missed a 3 figure again but not to worry it’s coming soon, keep up the hard work”

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has backed batsman Imran Butt to score a hundred soon.

Faisal’s comments come after Imran, who is captaining Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, made a half-century in the team’s ongoing match against Central Punjab.

Imran’s knock of 53 came off 121 balls and included seven boundaries.

The 24-year-old also did well in Balochistan’s last Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab as he made scores of 92 and 32.

“Good knock again by Imran Butt but this time as a captain. Missed a 3 figure again but not to worry it’s coming soon, keep up the hard work!” Faisal said on Twitter.

