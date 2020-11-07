Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has a huge amount of respect for the Zimbabwe team and said his side can’t underestimate them in the upcoming T20 series.

Azam’s comments come after Pakistan lost the third ODI against Zimbabwe via a Super Over.

While Pakistan still secured a 2-1 win, the 26-year-old knows that being overconfident could come back to haunt his side.

“We cannot take Zimbabwe easy as they have some very good and experienced players, and we need to play with our strength,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The first T20 International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be held in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s a treat to watch, Babar Azam loves seeing Pakistan wicket-taking nightmare in action

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5152 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 23850 ( 69.66 % ) Steve Smith 1001 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 2027 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 890 ( 2.6 % ) Rashid Khan 233 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 535 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 139 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5152 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 23850 ( 69.66 % ) Steve Smith 1001 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 2027 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 890 ( 2.6 % ) Rashid Khan 233 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 535 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 139 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...