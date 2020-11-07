Babar Azam: “We cannot take Zimbabwe easy as they have some very good and experienced players, and we need to play with our strength”
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has a huge amount of respect for the Zimbabwe team and said his side can’t underestimate them in the upcoming T20 series.
Azam’s comments come after Pakistan lost the third ODI against Zimbabwe via a Super Over.
While Pakistan still secured a 2-1 win, the 26-year-old knows that being overconfident could come back to haunt his side.
“We cannot take Zimbabwe easy as they have some very good and experienced players, and we need to play with our strength,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
The first T20 International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be held in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
