Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan, left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz and pace bowler Haris Rauf all revealed who is the funniest player in the national team.
Zaman picked fast bowler Imran Khan, while Shadab chose opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq.
Wahab went for batsman Ahmed Shehzad and Rauf selected young pace bowler Muhammad Musa.
The four of them revealed their choices in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Who is the funniest in Pakistan's dressing room?
Watch this video to find out!#PAKvZIM #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/n5BcsK2i5Z
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 5, 2020
Pakistan recently secured a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series and will be looking for another series win in the three-match T20 series, which begins in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
