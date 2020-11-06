Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan, left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz and pace bowler Haris Rauf all revealed who is the funniest player in the national team.

Zaman picked fast bowler Imran Khan, while Shadab chose opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq.

Wahab went for batsman Ahmed Shehzad and Rauf selected young pace bowler Muhammad Musa.

The four of them revealed their choices in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Who is the funniest in Pakistan's dressing room?

Watch this video to find out!#PAKvZIM #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/n5BcsK2i5Z — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 5, 2020

Pakistan recently secured a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series and will be looking for another series win in the three-match T20 series, which begins in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5124 ( 15.06 % ) Babar Azam 23701 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 986 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2014 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 880 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 232 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 532 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 137 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 0.77 % ) Back

