Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam wants spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan to regain his fitness and rejoin the national team.

Shadab, who was recently appointed as Pakistan’s vice-captain in white-ball cricket, missed the ODI series against Zimbabwe with stiffness in his left upper-leg.

He will also miss the first T20 International in Rawalpindi on Saturday as he has not fully recovered yet.

However, Azam is hoping Shadab becomes fully fit soon as he knows how important the 22-year-old is.

“We will try and play positive cricket and try and play a good combination. Shadab is not fit for the first T20I so we are hoping that he can regain his fitness and be back to play for Pakistan,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

