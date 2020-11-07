Babar Azam: “You all got to see good cricket in [the] ODIs, so we will aim to continue playing [the] same style of positive cricket. We will back the boys and the results will be good”
Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has promised that his side will continue to play “positive cricket” in the upcoming T20 series against Zimbabwe.
Pakistan won the three-match ODI series 2-1, with their only loss coming in the third match via a Super Over.
Despite a disappointing end to the ODI series, Azam insisted that the men in green will be at their best in the three-match T20 series and said “the results will be good”.
“You all got to see good cricket in [the] ODIs, so we will aim to continue playing [the] same style of positive cricket. We will back the boys and the results will be good,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
The first T20 International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be held in Rawalpindi on Saturday.