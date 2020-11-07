Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has promised that his side will continue to play “positive cricket” in the upcoming T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan won the three-match ODI series 2-1, with their only loss coming in the third match via a Super Over.

Despite a disappointing end to the ODI series, Azam insisted that the men in green will be at their best in the three-match T20 series and said “the results will be good”.

“You all got to see good cricket in [the] ODIs, so we will aim to continue playing [the] same style of positive cricket. We will back the boys and the results will be good,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The first T20 International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be held in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5152 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 23850 ( 69.66 % ) Steve Smith 1001 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 2027 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 890 ( 2.6 % ) Rashid Khan 233 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 535 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 139 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 0.76 % ) Back

