Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has admitted that he was disappointed by Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket.

Amir walked away from the longest format in July 2019 in order to focus on limited overs cricket.

Hussain questioned whether Amir made the right choice as he felt “there was so much more that he could give”.

“Just like Pakistani fans I was disappointed by his decision to retire from Tests because I felt there was so much more that he could give. I know his statistics were going in the wrong direction, it wasn’t going right for him and he had injuries and then like any other cricketer he had to decide what he was willing to put his body through and what was the best route for him,” Hussain told PakPassion.

“As a cricketer, retirement from certain forms of the game is the only thing you are really in control of. Other people are in control of when you get axed and when you get left out, so I’m never overly critical of when people retire either from the game completely or from certain formats, because only you know what you are going through physically and the sacrifices you have had to make.

“But having missed 5 years, you would think that he would want to make up for lost time and play as much cricket as possible and then if you are left out you can say, well I made myself available.

“I’ve been a massive fan of Mohammad Amir and he has bowled some wonderful spells such as that one in the Champions Trophy final. When he’s bowling well and swinging it there’s no greater sight in white-ball cricket, but he’s not quite done it in Test cricket on a consistent level.

“His decision was disappointing, but only Amir knows his body and his mind really. But if you are going to retire from a format then you have to make sure you come back strong in the formats that you are playing and you give it absolutely everything in white-ball cricket. So, if he is going to focus on white-ball cricket, let’s hope his statistics and his performances go up.”

