Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal is backing batsman Taimur Ali to achieve big things in the future.

However, he noted that the 29-year-old still has a long way to go despite his strong start in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

Taimur scored an unbeaten 41 in Balochistan’s 186-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with 86 not out in the match against Southern Punjab, which Balochistan lost by four wickets.

Good player Taimur Ali.. long way to go for him in this season, as we providing opportunity to the balochistan boys and from also players from all over Pakistan in our @1st_xi team to showcase their potential and talent for Pakistan cricket which is my ultimate goal InshAllah!🇵🇰 https://t.co/uFcnDgqA1W — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 5, 2020

“Good player Taimur Ali… long way to go for him in this season, as we providing opportunity to the Balochistan boys and from also players from all over Pakistan in our 1st XI team to showcase their potential and talent for Pakistan cricket, which is my ultimate goal InshAllah,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Taimur will now be hoping to put up another strong performance in Balochistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab, which begins on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imran Khan smoked cannabis, used cocaine and drank alcohol, former Pakistan teammate claims

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 144 ( 7.72 % ) Central Punjab 384 ( 20.59 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 446 ( 23.91 % ) Northern 115 ( 6.17 % ) Sindh 563 ( 30.19 % ) Southern Punjab 213 ( 11.42 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 144 ( 7.72 % ) Central Punjab 384 ( 20.59 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 446 ( 23.91 % ) Northern 115 ( 6.17 % ) Sindh 563 ( 30.19 % ) Southern Punjab 213 ( 11.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...