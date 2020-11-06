Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi can become an absolute nightmare if he gets the ball to swing in from outside off-stump when bowling to right-handed batsmen.

Hussain noted that Afridi is already very threatening when bowling to left-handers, but if he works on where he bowls to right-handers going forward, it will result in him taking many more wickets.

Afridi has established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats of the game despite only being 20 years old.

Hussain’s comments comes after Afridi achieved a career-high ODI ranking.

Afridi rose to 16th place on the standings, marking the first time he has broken into the top 20 in his young international career.

“He was a handful for left-handers because of his line and he was swinging it from their off-stump. If he could swing it in from just outside the right-handers off-stump that would be very effective,” Hussain told PakPassion.

“I think there’s a technical area lacking there, whether it be going a little bit round arm or his use of the crease. But his pace was up in England and I was very impressed with him.”

