Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has admitted that he loves left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s attitude and the fact that he can run in and bowl all day.

Afridi has established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats of the game despite only being 20 years old.

Hussain’s praise also comes after Afridi achieved a career-high ODI ranking.

Afridi rose to 16th place on the standings, marking the first time he has broken into the top 20 in his young international career.

“He’s inexperienced and is learning his way in international cricket. I was impressed with Shaheen and I like his attitude and the way he runs in all day,” Hussain told PakPassion.

Coming Soon

