Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that he wasn’t very impressed with Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah.

During the tour of England earlier this year, Naseem took three wickets in three Tests at an average of 69.33.

Hussain admitted that the 17-year-old fell short of expectations as there was a lot of hype around him prior to the series.

“I must admit that I was less impressed with Naseem Shah, but that may be due to the way he was used,” Hussain told PakPassion. “He had to be used like England use Jofra Archer – short, sharp bursts. Look at the game at Old Trafford, Naseem went a long time without bowling when he should have been the go-to bowler for short, sharp spells.

“Chris Woakes came into bat at Old Trafford at a time when he had been struggling for runs and had been having a hard time against the short ball. I thought Naseem was being saved to have a go at Woakes but he was never really used for that.”

