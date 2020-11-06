Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has told Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi to adjust his bowling so that the ball swings from outside off-stump.

Hussain noted that right now, Afridi is getting the ball to swing, but it ends up moving to leg-stump, which makes it easy for batsmen to score runs.

He advised the 20-year-old to watch how legendary left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram did it as it led to him getting plenty of wickets.

“If there is one asset that he can pick from Wasim Akram then it’s to swing that new ball from outside off-stump. He swings it from straight and swings it down the leg side, but if he could swing it from outside the off-stump that would make him a tougher proposition for batsmen,” Hussain told PakPassion.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He runs in all day and I love that attitude, Nasser Hussain on 20-year-old Pakistan bowler

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5124 ( 15.06 % ) Babar Azam 23701 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 986 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2014 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 880 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 232 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 532 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 137 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5124 ( 15.06 % ) Babar Azam 23701 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 986 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2014 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 880 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 232 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 532 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 137 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...