Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first T20 International against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Shadab has still not fully recovered from the stiffness in his left upper-leg, which ruled him out of the entire three-match ODI series.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, it remains to be seen whether the spin-bowling all-rounder will feature in the last two T20 Internationals.

A decision on this will be taken in due course.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1.

