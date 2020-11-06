Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali is facing another spell on the sidelines after suffering a groin injury in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan bowled 6.2 overs in the first innings of Central Punjab’s nine-wicket loss to Northern before leaving the field.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, he did not return for the second innings and is likely to miss his side’s clash against Balochistan on Friday.

This latest setback comes after Hasan spent months out of action with a recurrence of a back injury.

