Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has said that no coach in the world can ever take the place of Australia great Dean Jones.

Akram’s comments come after he announced that he will be the Karachi Kings’ head coach for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs after Jones tragically passed away in September.

Jones coached the Kings during the group stage of the PSL earlier this year.

In honour of Jones, Akram said “we will leave his seat in our dressing room with his name”.

“I am not taking Jones’ place as Kings’ head coach. I mean he will be missed throughout and we will leave his seat in our dressing room with his name,” Akram was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “He was a great buddy of mine. I know how he advocated for Pakistan across the world. He talked about Pakistan’s cricket, food, talent and hospitality everywhere in the world.

“I believe he was a great human being and as a coach, he was brilliant. No coach in this world can take his place ever.”

The PSL playoffs will be held in Karachi later this month.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imran Khan smoked cannabis, used cocaine and drank alcohol, former Pakistan teammate claims

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 40 ( 5.31 % ) Karachi Kings 261 ( 34.62 % ) Lahore Qalandars 223 ( 29.58 % ) Multan Sultans 67 ( 8.89 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 105 ( 13.93 % ) Quetta Gladiators 58 ( 7.69 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 40 ( 5.31 % ) Karachi Kings 261 ( 34.62 % ) Lahore Qalandars 223 ( 29.58 % ) Multan Sultans 67 ( 8.89 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 105 ( 13.93 % ) Quetta Gladiators 58 ( 7.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...