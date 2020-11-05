Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said opener Fakhar Zaman looked to be low on confidence and rusty in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.
Zaman scored two runs in the match and just one run when batting in the Super Over.
He didn’t feature in the first two ODIs of the series despite being the highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup.
Zaman made 420 runs in 12 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 35 and a strike-rate of 147.88.
In addition to Zaman, Ramiz also wasn’t impressed with Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah’s performance.
Iftikhar conceded 60 runs off his 10 overs and made 18 runs, while Khushdil, who made his ODI debut in the match, managed to score 33 runs.
“Fakhar had not played in the previous two games – who would have been low on confidence and seemed rusty. Iftikhar did not have a good match and he is a middle-order batsman and Khushdil Shah was playing his first match,” Ramiz said on his official YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Despite losing the third ODI, Pakistan still secured a 2-1 series win.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He was seeing the ball like a football, Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan’s Super Over decision