Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has told iconic batsman Mohammad Yousuf that he is a legend and always will be.

Amir’s comments came when Yousuf uploaded a video of himself batting in the nets.

“Yousaf bhi slip wali ni lagyi hahahah but you are [a] legend and you will be always,” Amir said on Twitter.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 46-year-old also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

