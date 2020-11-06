Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes pace bowler Naseem Shah can be a “very fine asset for Pakistan” going forward.

Hussain is a big fan of the 17-year-old’s pace and aggression when bowling.

However, the renowned commentator noted that Naseem and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi both need to work on their technique constantly in order to ensure they continue to develop and get better.

“He has the asset of pace, is skiddy and has an aggressive nature,” Hussain told PakPassion. “He’s learning and if given time to grow, he will be a very fine asset for Pakistan.

“I’d like him to get closer to the stumps when he bowls as he was bowling from a bit too wide of the crease. Both Naseem and Shaheen need to be constantly worked with regarding their technique so they need some good bowling coaches working with them all of the time.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi could be an absolute nightmare for batsmen if he improves one thing, Nasser Hussain says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5124 ( 15.06 % ) Babar Azam 23701 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 986 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2014 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 880 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 232 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 532 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 137 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5124 ( 15.06 % ) Babar Azam 23701 ( 69.67 % ) Steve Smith 986 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2014 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 880 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 232 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 532 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 137 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...