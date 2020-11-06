Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Nasser Hussain admitted that Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali needed to score more runs during the tour of England earlier this year.

Azhar struggled during the first two Tests, making scores of 18 and 20.

However, he finished with a bang as in the third Test, he struck an unbeaten 141 and 31.

Overall, he was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the series with 210 runs in three matches at an average of 52.50.

Hussain added he was glad that Azhar fixed the issues with his technique and getting out lbw.

“He played a good knock at the end of the series, but he needed to get his head down and should have got more runs earlier in the series when they were much needed,” Hussain told PakPassion.

“He had the experience of playing previously in England but was struggling with his technique and LBWs, but it was nice to see him make the required changes and solve that problem.”

