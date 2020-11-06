Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has pointed out that Pakistan batsman and limited overs skipper Babar Azam has a slight technical problem outside off-stump.

Hussain noted that the issue Azam has is similar to what India captain Virat Kohli faced in the past.

The renowned commentator added that England took full advantage of the problem when Pakistan toured the country earlier this year.

Aside from that flaw, Hussain admitted that Azam is one of the most pleasing players to watch today. But, he also urged him to work on his consistency in regards to scoring runs all over the world.

“He does have a slight technical problem in the area just outside off stump, a little bit like Kohli had when he first came to England and he was found out,” Hussain told PakPassion. “Babar’s a wonderful player and batting isn’t just about the amount of runs you get, it’s about the way you get them and when Babar’s batting well he’s so pleasing on the eye, he’s an aesthetically pleasing player.

“He’s an outstanding player, make no mistake and he’s just got to make sure that if he wants to be a great of the game and he’s pushing that, and for that you have to be consistent all over the world and get runs in all conditions.”

