Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has said that Azhar Ali can avoid being sacked as Pakistan’s Test captain if he score runs consistently.

Hussain’s comments come at a time where speculation has been rife about Azhar’s future as captain.

Babar Azam, who leads Pakistan in limited overs cricket, is reportedly being lined up to replace Azhar, but wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and opener Shan Masood are supposedly in the running too.

“It’s part and parcel of being a Pakistan captain and it goes with the territory. If you have a couple of quiet series, the pressure mounts on you,” Hussain told PakPassion. “He has captained the side very well, he’s a good diplomat of the game and he’s a good guy who you want to do well. He is a good captain, but it’s essential that two disciplines as a skipper have to go well, either you have to win series, or you have to get a lot of runs.

“At the beginning of the England tour he was doing neither so the pressure mounted. What he has to do now is to get his head down and get runs; if he can get runs then I think his captaincy is fine and he should stay in the job.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He needed to score more runs against England, Nasser Hussain grades Pakistan batsman

Coming Soon Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! No! Results Vote Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 794 ( 59.43 % ) No! 542 ( 40.57 % ) Back

Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 794 ( 59.43 % ) No! 542 ( 40.57 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...