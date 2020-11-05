Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi reacted to his career-high ODI ranking with just one word.

Afridi rose to 16th place on the standings, marking the first time be has broken into the top 20 in his young international career.

He jumped up eight spots following his figures of 5-49 in the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

Reacting to his new career-best ranking, the 20-year-old simply said: “Alhamdulillah.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5067 ( 14.99 % ) Babar Azam 23571 ( 69.74 % ) Steve Smith 981 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2006 ( 5.94 % ) Kane Williamson 872 ( 2.58 % ) Rashid Khan 229 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 526 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 136 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 259 ( 0.77 % ) Back

