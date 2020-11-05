Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi reacts to career-high ODI ranking

Shaheen Shah Afridi simply said Alhamdulillah when reacting to his career-best ODI ranking

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi reacted to his career-high ODI ranking with just one word.

Afridi rose to 16th place on the standings, marking the first time be has broken into the top 20 in his young international career.

He jumped up eight spots following his figures of 5-49 in the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

Reacting to his new career-best ranking, the 20-year-old simply said: “Alhamdulillah.”

