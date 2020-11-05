Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi reacted to his career-high ODI ranking with just one word.
Afridi rose to 16th place on the standings, marking the first time be has broken into the top 20 in his young international career.
He jumped up eight spots following his figures of 5-49 in the first ODI against Zimbabwe.
Alhamdulillah https://t.co/kdUu5jLtb9
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 4, 2020
Reacting to his new career-best ranking, the 20-year-old simply said: “Alhamdulillah.”
