Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif praised legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf’s on-drive.

Latif’s comments came when Yousuf uploaded a video of himself batting in the nets.

In addition to lauding his ability to drive the ball, Latif also expressed his approval at Yousuf’s “sweet timing”.

Beautiful ON-Drive , Sweet Timing 💕 — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 4, 2020

“Beautiful on-drive, sweet timing,” Latif said on Twitter.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 46-year-old also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

