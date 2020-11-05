Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has said that it is his duty to monitor all the talented players in the country.
Saqlain said that is one of his responsibilities as Head of International Player Development at Pakistan’s High Performance Centre.
The 43-year-old admitted that he is glad to be giving back to Pakistan cricket and helping identify cricketers who could go on to have extremely successful careers.
“I am truly honored to be working for Pakistan cricket once again,” he told Ary News. “When you come at the helm of something, you set goals for yourself according to the sources available and then you try to achieve them within your capacity.
“Allah has given me this opportunity and I am looking forward to making the most of this prime time which has a huge responsibility on me to monitor each and every single cricketer and upcoming talent in our country.”
