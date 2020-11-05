I build friendships with them, Pakistan coach says about national players

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has revealed that he builds friendships with the players in the national team.

Saqlain, who is the Head of International Player Development at Pakistan’s High Performance Centre, said he does this in order to gain their trust.

Once this has been accomplished, it is much easier to give them advice and help them develop and improve their game.

“It will take some time to build trust in players. You can’t do this with just one or two meetings but you need to meet players on [a] regular basis in order to make friendships with them. Once you get there in their hearts, you will be able to coordinate with them in the best possible way,” he told Ary News.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3704 ( 17.67 % ) Waqar Younis 505 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1157 ( 5.52 % ) Shahid Afridi 5333 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 5101 ( 24.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 366 ( 1.75 % ) Younis Khan 947 ( 4.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1538 ( 7.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 1779 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 167 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 366 ( 1.75 % )

