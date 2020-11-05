I build friendships with them, Pakistan coach says about national players

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq: “It will take some time to build trust in players. You can’t do this with just one or two meetings but you need to meet players on [a] regular basis in order to make friendships with them”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has revealed that he builds friendships with the players in the national team.
Saqlain, who is the Head of International Player Development at Pakistan’s High Performance Centre, said he does this in order to gain their trust.
Once this has been accomplished, it is much easier to give them advice and help them develop and improve their game.
“It will take some time to build trust in players. You can’t do this with just one or two meetings but you need to meet players on [a] regular basis in order to make friendships with them. Once you get there in their hearts, you will be able to coordinate with them in the best possible way,” he told Ary News.