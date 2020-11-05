Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes that learning English should not be a priority for the Pakistan players.
Instead, Mushtaq wants them to focus on and continue to improve their cricketing skills.
He said cricketers are supposed to “dominate the world with bat and ball, rather language”.
“First of all, Urdu is our own language and I don’t think our players need to learn English. If they attend any presser or ceremony with a translator, it is okay because English is not our language,” Mushtaq, who is the Head of International Player Development at Pakistan’s High Performance Centre, told Ary News.
“See, players’ development is our top priority and that includes how we prepare them to perform with the bat and ball. In the end, they are supposed to dominate the world with bat and ball, not language. However, if they are interested in learning any language, it is a plus point for them but it is not compulsory for our players.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: The first of many five-fors, Pakistan player predicts a lot more success in Mohammad Hasnain’s future