Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes that learning English should not be a priority for the Pakistan players.

Instead, Mushtaq wants them to focus on and continue to improve their cricketing skills.

He said cricketers are supposed to “dominate the world with bat and ball, rather language”.

“First of all, Urdu is our own language and I don’t think our players need to learn English. If they attend any presser or ceremony with a translator, it is okay because English is not our language,” Mushtaq, who is the Head of International Player Development at Pakistan’s High Performance Centre, told Ary News.

“See, players’ development is our top priority and that includes how we prepare them to perform with the bat and ball. In the end, they are supposed to dominate the world with bat and ball, not language. However, if they are interested in learning any language, it is a plus point for them but it is not compulsory for our players.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: The first of many five-fors, Pakistan player predicts a lot more success in Mohammad Hasnain’s future

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3704 ( 17.67 % ) Waqar Younis 505 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1157 ( 5.52 % ) Shahid Afridi 5333 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 5101 ( 24.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 366 ( 1.75 % ) Younis Khan 947 ( 4.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1538 ( 7.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 1779 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 167 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 366 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3704 ( 17.67 % ) Waqar Younis 505 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1157 ( 5.52 % ) Shahid Afridi 5333 ( 25.44 % ) Imran Khan 5101 ( 24.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 366 ( 1.75 % ) Younis Khan 947 ( 4.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1538 ( 7.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 1779 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 167 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 366 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...