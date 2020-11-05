Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has questioned why limited overs skipper Babar Azam didn’t back himself in the Super Over in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan used Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Fakhar Zaman, but only managed to score two runs in the Super Over.

Azam shone with the bat for Pakistan in the match as he scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six.

Ramiz said Azam should have batted in the Super Over as he was “seeing the ball like a football”.

“The talent which was introduced during the super over was not right. Babar Azam, who had scored a century, would have been seeing the ball like a football and he should have come out to bat for the Super Over as well,” Ramiz said on his official YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The person who is in form should always be ready for the Super Over.”

Despite losing the third ODI, Pakistan still walked away with a 2-1 series win.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5067 ( 14.99 % ) Babar Azam 23571 ( 69.74 % ) Steve Smith 981 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2006 ( 5.94 % ) Kane Williamson 872 ( 2.58 % ) Rashid Khan 229 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 526 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 136 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 259 ( 0.77 % )

