Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that limited overs skipper Babar Azam’s power-hitting is an area of concern.

Inzamam’s comments come after Pakistan lost the third ODI against Zimbabwe via a Super Over.

Azam scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six, in the match, but Inzamam feels that if the 26-year-old was a better power-hitter, the men in green would have come out on top.

He also admitted that Azam needs to learn “how to tackle a chase”.

“When you are chasing, you need to maintain the average. You have to hit at this stage and the class that Babar possesses, if he doesn’t hit the ball well then teams will catch up to you,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“If you don’t hit against a team like Zimbabwe then I do not think that bigger teams will give you any leverage. This is what he needs to learn which is how to hit the ball and how to tackle a chase.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5067 ( 14.99 % ) Babar Azam 23571 ( 69.74 % ) Steve Smith 981 ( 2.9 % ) Ben Stokes 2006 ( 5.94 % ) Kane Williamson 872 ( 2.58 % ) Rashid Khan 229 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 526 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 136 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 259 ( 0.77 % ) Back

