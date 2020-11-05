Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has blasted star batsman Babar Azam, saying the limited overs skipper needs to make a lot of improvements to his batting.

Inzamam’s comments come after Pakistan lost the third ODI against Zimbabwe via a Super Over.

Azam shone with the bat for Pakistan in the match as he scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six.

However, Inzamam feels that Azam and Wahab, who struck three boundaries and three sixes during his knock of 52 runs off 56 balls, should have finished the match with 10 to 15 balls to spare.

“Babar Azam played really well. He is a great player and there is no doubt about that. But Babar Azam needs a lot of improvement,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I think, when Wahab and Babar were playing, they should have finished the match with around 10 to 15 balls remaining.

“Babar should have taken more of the strike. He is a senior player and plays really good ground shots. But there is a different type of cricket that needs to be played during the final overs.”

Despite losing the third ODI, Pakistan still secured a 2-1 series win.

