Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Faisal Iqbal is the “best young coach in Pakistan”.

Faisal, 38, is currently the head coach of Balochistan and under his guidance, the team have been doing well in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Balochistan are currently in third place as they won their match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 186 runs, but lost to Southern Punjab by four wickets.

Nonetheless, Latif has been impressed with what he has seen from Faisal.

Balochistan’s next Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match will be against Central Punjab on Friday.

